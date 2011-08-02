UPDATE 1-Bridgepoint Education Q2 beats, ups FY earnings view

US STOCKS-Trump's tax talk drives Wall St to record high
Aug 2 Bridgepoint Education Inc , a provider of post-secondary education services, posted market-beating quarterly results, helped by strong enrollment growth, and raised its full-year earnings outlook for the second time this year.
The company now expects earnings of $2.56-$2.68 a share, up from its prior view of $2.47-$2.57 a share.
San Diego-based Bridgepoint's total students enrollment grew 25 percent, while new enrollment was up 3 percent.
Bridgepoint's net income rose to $52.1 million, or 90 cents a share, from $35.3 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 38 percent to $239.9 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 69 cents a share, on revenue of $229.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's shares closed at $25.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
