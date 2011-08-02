UPDATE 1-Bridgepoint Education Q2 beats, ups FY earnings view

* Q2 EPS $0.90 vs est $0.69

* Q2 rev up 38 pct; total enrollment rises 25 pct

* Raises FY EPS view to $2.56-$2.68 (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Bridgepoint Education Inc , a provider of post-secondary education services, posted market-beating quarterly results, helped by strong enrollment growth, and raised its full-year earnings outlook for the second time this year.

The company now expects earnings of $2.56-$2.68 a share, up from its prior view of $2.47-$2.57 a share.

San Diego-based Bridgepoint's total students enrollment grew 25 percent, while new enrollment was up 3 percent.

Bridgepoint's net income rose to $52.1 million, or 90 cents a share, from $35.3 million, or 58 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose about 38 percent to $239.9 million.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 69 cents a share, on revenue of $229.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares closed at $25.04 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair) (bijoy.koyitty@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging: bijoy.koyitty.reuters.com@reuters.net))