UPDATE 1-Bridgepoint profit beats; raises 2011 forecast

Nov 1 Bridgepoint Education reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year outlook despite a 8 percent drop in new student enrollment.

The for-profit education company now expects 2011 profit of $2.95-$2.98 a share on revenue of $920-$926 million.

Total student enrollment at its colleges -- Ashford University and University of the Rockies -- is expected to be 83,000-85,000, as of Dec. 31.

Bridgepoint's third-quarter net income was $43.8 million, or 78 cents a share, up from $36.1 million, or 61 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 27 percent to $242.8 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 57 cents a share on revenue of $229.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

New student enrollment fell to 22,000 for the July-September period.

