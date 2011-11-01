UPDATE 1-Bridgepoint profit beats; raises 2011 forecast

Nov 1 Bridgepoint Education reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year
outlook despite a 8 percent drop in new student enrollment.
The for-profit education company now expects 2011 profit of
$2.95-$2.98 a share on revenue of $920-$926 million.
Total student enrollment at its colleges -- Ashford
University and University of the Rockies -- is expected to be
83,000-85,000, as of Dec. 31.
Bridgepoint's third-quarter net income was $43.8 million, or
78 cents a share, up from $36.1 million, or 61 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue jumped 27 percent to $242.8 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 57 cents a share on
revenue of $229.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
New student enrollment fell to 22,000 for the July-September
period.
(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by
Viraj Nair)
(ananthalakshmi.as@thomsonreuters.com; within US +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
ananthalakshmi.as.reuters.com@reuters.net)