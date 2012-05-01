UPDATE 1-Bridgepoint Education results miss estimates

* Q1 adj EPS $0.71 vs est $0.76
* Q1 rev $250.4 mln vs est $252.1 mln
* New student enrollment down 12 pct
May 1 For-profit education provider Bridgepoint
Education Inc posted a quarterly profit that missed
analysts' expectations, as fewer students signed up for its
programs.
The company, which runs the Ashford University and
University of the Rockies, said new enrollment fell about 12
percent to 24,275 students.
Bridgepoint Education said total cost and expenses went up
38 percent as it changed admission policies and spent more money
on marketing to arrest sliding enrollment.
For-profit education companies have faced declining
enrollment as they tightened admission standards to comply with
the U.S. Department of Education's new rules, which were
enforced after students from these colleges were found with high
debt and low job prospects.
Bridgepoint Education's net income fell to $33 million, or
59 cents per share, for the first quarter from $53.9 million, or
92 cents per share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company
earned 71 cents a share.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $250.4 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 76 cents per
share on revenue of $252.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
San Diego-based Bridgepoint shares closed $21.56 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has fallen 8 percent
since it forecast disappointing earnings for 2012 in March.