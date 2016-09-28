Bridgepoint to list French hospital group Medipole -sources

FRANKFURT, Sept 28 Private equity investor Bridgepoint is stepping up preparations to list France's second largest independent private hospital group Medipole on the stock exchange by year-end in a deal potentially valuing the company at 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), people close to the matter said.

The investor - which is working with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Societe Generale on the initial public offering - has invited analysts to listen to Medipole presentations in the second week of October, one of the people said.

The company is likely to announce its intention to float on Euronext by late October with a view to listing less than 50 percent of the shares four weeks later, the people said.

Bridgepoint, Medipole and the banks declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)