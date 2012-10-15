版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 16日 星期二

Bridgepoint says being investigated by US Department of Justice

Oct 15 For-profit education company Bridgepoint Education Inc said the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating the compensation of its admissions personnel.

The company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was evaluating the letter it received on Oct. 10, but declined to comment further on the matter. ()

