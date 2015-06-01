UPDATE 2-Ferrellgas to buy Bridger Logistics in $837.5 mln deal

(Adds details about Bridger operations and Riverstone's
involvement)
June 1 Propane retailer Ferrellgas Partners LP
agreed to buy Bridger Logistics LLC for about $837.5
million to expand its midstream services business, involving the
shipping and storage of oil, giving it a new foothold in the
crude oil market.
Bridger, which specializes in moving oil from shale patches
to refineries, is partially backed by private equity firm
Riverstone Holdings LLC. Ferrellgas will pay $562.5 million in
cash and issue 11.2 million of its units for Bridger, the
company said on Monday.
Ferrellgas said the deal was expected to immediately add to
its earnings.
Shares of Ferrellgas were little changed at $24.70 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost more
than 10 percent of its value over the past 12 months.
After the close of the transaction, expected by July 1,
Bridger will operate as an independent unit of Ferrellgas.
Ferrellgas said it would raise its quarterly distribution to
51.25 cents per unit from 50 cents after the transaction closes.
Bridger has 610 crude-hauling trucks, two pipeline injection
stations, close to 1 million barrels of crude storage, two
pipelines and additional pipeline capacity and over 1,300 rail
cars. Bridger's operations span 14 states and include all of the
major oil production regions and shale basins.
The company agreed a deal last year with Delta Air Lines Inc
to supply one-third of the oil refined daily at the
airline's Monroe Energy Trainer refinery outside Philadelphia.
In 2013, Bridger partnered with private equity heavy hitter
Riverstone, which committed $310 million. Riverstone declined to
comment on Monday's announcement.
Ferrellgas set up its midstream business in May last year
when it bought privately held Sable Environmental LLC for $124.7
million.
Simmons & Co International was the leading financial adviser
to Ferrellgas and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP was its
legal adviser.
Evercore was Bridger's financial adviser and Latham &
Watkins LLP and Vinson & Elkins LLP were its legal advisers.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru and Jarrett
Renshaw in New York; Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and
Bernadette Baum)