UPDATE 1-No immediate restart planned for pipeline shuttered after Montana oil spill

Jan 20 Bridger Pipeline LLC said on Tuesday it
has no timeline for reopening a pipeline that breached over the
weekend and spilled crude oil into the Yellowstone River near
Glendive, Montana.
The company is confident the amount of oil spilled is around
1,200 barrels, company spokesman Bill Salvin said. The estimate
is at the higher end of a range given earlier by the company.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a coordinated
response over the weekend that included the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of Transportation's
Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.
Montana's Department of Environmental Quality and the
state's Disaster and Emergency Services are part of the command,
as are the City of Glendive and Dawson County.
Bridger did not know how long the response would take,
Salvin said.
Results from the first water sample taken from the Glendive
Municipal Water Treatment Plant showed an elevated level of
volatile organic compounds, Dawson County said in a statement
Tuesday.
Scientists at the Centers for Disease Control, who tested
the sample, said they "do not see that domestic use of this
water poses a short-term public health hazard," according to the
statement.
The 42,000 barrel-per-day Poplar pipeline system gathers
crude from producers in eastern Montana and North Dakota.
The leak in the line serving producers helped narrow Bakken
crude's differential to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark
price on Monday, which shrunk to $5.40 per barrel from Friday's
settlement price of $5.80 under WTI, according to Shorcan Energy
Brokers.
"This is a significant spill, and the coordination of
various response activities at the spill site, the city of
Glendive, and at downstream locations will be a priority over
the next several days," said Richard Mylott of the EPA.
The spill is the second in the river in recent years. In
2011, Exxon Mobil Corp's 40,000-bpd Silvertip pipeline
in Montana ruptured underneath the river, releasing more than
1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135
million to clean up.
The Poplar pipeline has been an attractive conduit for
Bakken crude since the shale boom began in 2010, and Bridger has
often needed to ration the amount shippers could send due to the
line's limited capacity, according to Federal Energy Regulatory
Committee documents.
