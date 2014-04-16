Former Bridgestone executive to plead guilty to price fixing -U.S. Justice Dept

BRIEF-Summit Industrial Income REIT files preliminary base shelf prospectus
WASHINGTON, April 16 A former sales manager for Bridgestone Corp has agreed to plead guilty and serve 18 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to fix the prices of rubber anti-vibration devices used in automotive suspension systems and engine mounts, the Justice Department said on Wednesday.
Yusuke Shimasaki, a former Bridgestone sales manager, agreed to plead guilty to one felony count of fixing the prices of products sold to Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., which makes Subaru cars, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, April 19 Copper fell for a second day on Wednesday after a surge of fund selling just before the close reversed gains and drove the metal to a 14-week low, traders said.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Shares of semiconductor equipment suppliers surged on Wednesday after quarterly earnings reports from Lam Research and ASML Holding suggested a recent wave of spending by chipmakers was far from over.