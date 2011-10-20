UPDATE 1-Bridgestone to spend $16.3 bln in 2012-16- Nikkei

(Follows alerts)

Oct 21 Bridgestone Corp plans to spend about 1.25 trillion yen ($16.3 billion) during 2012-16 to build a tire factory for mining and construction equipment, the Nikkei business daily said.

The tire and rubber giant will include the amount in its medium-term business plan due out Friday, the daily said.

Bridgestone plans to spend over 80 billion yen ($1.04 billion) to set-up a tire factory in the U.S. for mining and construction equipment in 2014, hoping to tap demand from emerging markets, Nikkei said.

The company plans to boost its output capacity for passenger-car tires in China by 45 percent in 2012 at a cost of about 24 billion yen ($312.2 million) and may build a plant in Russia, the daily reported.

The global tire leader also plans to construct a unit for solar-cell-use sealing sheets in Poland in 2013, but to slim down the company it will maintain its return on assets to 6 percent in 2012 from 3.6 percent last year, Nikkei said. ($1 = 76.870 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)