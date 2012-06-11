Magellan, Oxy propose new Permian Basin oil pipeline

HOUSTON, June 11 Magellan Midstream Partners and Occidental Petroleum Corp have launched an open season to gauge customer interest in a new crude oil pipeline from the Permian Basin in West Texas to the Houston area, Magellan said on Monday.

The proposed Bridge Tex Pipeline would be able to transport up to 278,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Colorado City, Texas to the Houston Gulf Coast, the company said.

The project would include 400 miles of new pipeline and an expansion of Magellan's distribution system between east Houston and Texas City, Texas.

The pipeline would start up in mid-2014 if the project garners sufficient shipper commitments, permits and regulatory approvals.