2017年 5月 2日

BRIEF-1-800-flowers.com Q3 revenue $233.7 mln

May 2 1-800-flowers.Com Inc

* 1-800-flowers.com, Inc. Reports results for its fiscal 2017 third quarter

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.17

* Q3 revenue $233.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $236.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 1-800-flowers.com inc - reiterating its guidance for fiscal 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.21 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
