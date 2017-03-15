BRIEF-1-800-FLOWERS.COM to sell its Fannie May Confections unit to Ferrero

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 1-800-flowers.Com Inc
* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its Fannie May Confections Brands, Inc. business to Ferrero International S.A. for $115.0 million
* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - deal for $115.0 million in cash
* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM - signing of a definitive agreement under which Ferrero will acquire all outstanding equity of Fannie May Confections Brands Inc
* 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc - transaction will further "strengthen" balance sheet while concurrently reducing working capital requirements in business model Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.