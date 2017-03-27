BRIEF-180 Degree Capital's CEO Douglas Jamison informed company of his intention to resign from board

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures
March 27 180 Degree Capital Corp
* 180 Degree Capital-Douglas Jamison informed co of his intention to resign from board and as CEO effective as of close of business on March 29, 2017
180 Degree Capital Corp - Board appointed Kevin Rendino to serve as chairman of board, chief executive officer and portfolio manager of company
Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results