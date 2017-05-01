BRIEF-180 Degree Capital's qtrly net asset value per share increased

BRIEF-Cannell Capital urges stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates
* Cannell Capital - urged stockholders to vote against 2 director candidates, certain proposals on TheStreet's ballot for 2017 annual meeting - SEC filing
May 1 180 Degree Capital Corp
* 180 Degree Capital- In quarter, net asset value and net asset value per share increased to $75.5 million and $2.43, or 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board approved extension until july 2018 of company's existing share repurchase program - SEC filing
* On March 31, A German patent court acknowledged receipt of nullity actions filed by co challenging validity of EP1428225 and DE 1020066043668