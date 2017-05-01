版本:
BRIEF-180 Degree Capital's qtrly net asset value per share increased

May 1 180 Degree Capital Corp

* 180 Degree Capital- In quarter, net asset value and net asset value per share increased to $75.5 million and $2.43, or 4.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
