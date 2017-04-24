BRIEF-1St Constitution Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.23

April 24 1st Constitution Bancorp:

* 1St Constitution Bancorp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.23

* Book value per share and tangible book value per share were $13.28 and $11.69, respectively, at march 31, 2017.

* Qtrly net interest income was $8.6 million and qtrly net interest margin was 3.83% on a tax equivalent basis.