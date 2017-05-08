版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 8日 星期一 23:39 BJT

BRIEF-21st Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt as Global Chief Information Security Officer

May 8 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc:

* 21St Century Fox names Melody Hildebrandt global chief information security officer

* Melody Hildebrandt joins company from Palantir Technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐