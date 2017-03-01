BRIEF-21St Century Oncology Holdings' CEO to resign

BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
March 1 21st Century Oncology Holdings Inc :
* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - On Feb 26, william spalding resigned from his position as ceo and returned to board of co, effective immediately
* 21St Century Oncology Holdings - on Feb. 27, leanne stewart stepped down from her position as chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Effective Feb. 27, board appointed Paul Rundell as interim ceo of co and Doug Staut as interim CFO of co Source text: (bit.ly/2lV1WvT] Further company coverage:
May 24 Democrats on a U.S. of House of Representatives panel have asked Deutsche Bank to provide information on whether any accounts connected to President Donald Trump have ties to Russia, adding another dimension to probes into connections between Moscow and Trump.
CHICAGO, May 24 Shares of Bunge Ltd touched a 22-month high on Wednesday, signaling investors' hopes for consolidation in the commodities sector even after the U.S. agribusiness said it was not in M&A talks with the agricultural unit of Glencore Plc.