May 25 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet group, inc. Reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Sees q2 2017 revenue rmb 870 million to rmb 910 million

* Q1 adjusted loss per share rmb 0.12

* Q1 loss per share rmb 0.17

* Q1 revenue rmb 862.2 million versus rmb 862.3 million

* Sees q2 adjusted ebitda is expected to be in range of rmb100 million to rmb120 million

* 21Vianet group- will continue restructuring efforts by focusing on expanding core retail colocation business as well as cloud-neutral platform