1 天前
BRIEF-22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月25日 / 下午12点36分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - 22 Capital Corp:

* 22 Capital Corp agrees to qualifying transaction with Ndivision Inc

* 22 Capital - co and ndivision have agreed to complete a transaction that will result in a reverse take-over of 22 capital by shareholders of Ndivision

* 22 Capital Corp- ‍upon completion of transaction expected that shareholders of co will hold approximately 9.7pct of equity of combined entity​

* 22 Capital Corp- ‍upon completion of transaction it is expected that purchasers in offering will hold approximately 2.3pct of equity of resulting issuer​

* 22 Capital - ‍upon completion of transaction it is expected that former shareholders of Ndivision will hold about 88.0pct of equity of resulting issuer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

