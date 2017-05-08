版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-22Nd Century Group Q1 loss per share $0.03

May 8 22nd Century Group Inc:

* 22Nd Century Group files 2017 first quarter report and announces conference call to provide business update

* Q1 loss per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $2.232 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue more than $16 million

* Says as a result of already signed manufacturing agreements, 22nd century is raising company's 2017 revenue projections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐