版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application

June 16 22nd Century Group Inc-

* 22nd Century meets with FDA on modified risk tobacco product application for world’s lowest nicotine tobacco cigarettes

* 22nd Century - will now move forward with significantly expanded mrtp application with ctp/fda for co's brand very low nicotine (vln) cigarettes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐