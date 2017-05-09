BRIEF-22Nd Century raises 2017 revenue projection to $16 mln

May 9 22nd Century Group Inc

* 22Nd Century raises 2017 revenue projection to $16million – another record year

* 22Nd Century Group - unit recently entered into substantial new manufacturing agreements for production of filtered cigars and other tobacco products

* 22Nd Century Group - in 2018, 22nd Century anticipates total revenues will significantly exceed $20 million and co's factory will be cash flow positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: