BRIEF-22Nd Century raises 2017 revenue projection to $16 mln

BRIEF-Eastern Capital Ltd acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
May 9 22nd Century Group Inc
* 22Nd Century raises 2017 revenue projection to $16million – another record year
* 22Nd Century Group - unit recently entered into substantial new manufacturing agreements for production of filtered cigars and other tobacco products
* 22Nd Century Group - in 2018, 22nd Century anticipates total revenues will significantly exceed $20 million and co's factory will be cash flow positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Eastern Capital Limited acquires additional shares and warrants of Resverlogix Corp
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer out of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
NEW YORK, June 20 U.S. index provider MSCI said on Tuesday it would add mainland Chinese stocks to one of its key benchmarks, but shocked many emerging market investors by failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category where it has languished in recent years.