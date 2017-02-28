BRIEF-22nd Century says FDA provides feedback on modified risk tobacco product application

Feb 28 22nd Century Group Inc
* 22nd Century provided with written feedback from FDA on
the company's modified risk tobacco product application
* 22nd Century Group Inc - received feedback from FDA in
conjunction with company's withdrawal of its MRTP application
* 22nd Century Group Inc - in response to CTP's clarifying
guidance, company intends to bifurcate its combined mrtp
application
* 22nd Century Group - combined MRTP application for a
separate premarket tobacco product application and a separate
MRTP application for brand A
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: