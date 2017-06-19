版本:
BRIEF-22NW Fund makes all cash $2.00 offer for InfuSystem Holdings

June 19 Infusystem Holdings Inc

* 22Nw fund lp - transmitted a letter to board of infusystem holdings inc. To acquire all outstanding shares of infu for $2.00 per share

* 22Nw fund lp - proposal is an all cash offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
