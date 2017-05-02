BRIEF-2U Inc to acquire Getsmarter

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 2 2u Inc:
* 2U Inc to acquire Getsmarter
* 2U Inc - 2U will acquire Getsmarter in all-cash transaction for approximately $103 million
* 2U Inc - deal for approximately $103 million
* 2U Inc - deal includes an earn-out payment of up to $20 million in cash
* Says expects transaction to be neutral to adjusted net income per share for 2017
* 2U Inc - because of expense items, transaction-related stock compensation expense, co expects deal to be dilutive to net income per share in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.