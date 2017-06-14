版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三

BRIEF-3D Systems announces new certified partner program to accelerate precision healthcare offering

June 14 3d Systems Corp

* 3D Systems announces new certified partner program to accelerate its industry-leading precision healthcare offering for medical device manufacturing

* 3D Systems Corp- RMS Company named first certified medical device manufacturing partner

* 3D Systems Corp- as part of new certification process, RMS has validated its PROX DMP 320 printer, materials and critical support processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
