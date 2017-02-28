版本:
BRIEF-3D Systems Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

Feb 28 3d Systems Corp

* 3D Systems reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.15

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 revenue $165.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $176.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.51 to $0.55

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 2 to 8 percent

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $643 million to $684 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
