公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-3D Systems reports Q1 revenue $156.4 million

May 3 3d Systems Corp

* 3D Systems reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.09

* Q1 revenue $156.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $156.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 3D Systems Corp - Reiterated previously provided guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
