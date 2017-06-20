版本:
BRIEF-3M appoints Michael Roman COO effective July 1

June 20 3m Co

* 3M announces new leadership appointments

* 3M co - michael roman appointed chief operating officer, h.c. Shin appointed vice chair

* 3M co - hak cheol (h.c.) shin is appointed vice chair and executive vice president

* 3M co - 3m also announced that board of directors waived mandatory retirement age of 65 years for thulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
