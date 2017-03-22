版本:
2017年 3月 22日

BRIEF-3M CEO Inge Thulin's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.7 mln

March 22 3m Co

* CEO Inge Thulin's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.7 million versus $19.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* 3M Co says CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad's total 2016 compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.1 million in 2015

* EVP, consumer business group, Joaquin Delgado's FY 2016 total compensation $4.6 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2015

* EVP, health care business group, Michael Vale's FY 2016 total compensation $4.5 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2msMlFE Further company coverage:
