BRIEF-3M CEO Inge Thulin's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.7 mln

BRIEF-Allianz, Capital One invest tax equity in Broadview wind farm
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm
March 22 3m Co
* CEO Inge Thulin's FY 2016 total compensation was $16.7 million versus $19.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
* 3M Co says CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad's total 2016 compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.1 million in 2015
* EVP, consumer business group, Joaquin Delgado's FY 2016 total compensation $4.6 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2015
* EVP, health care business group, Michael Vale's FY 2016 total compensation $4.5 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2015 Source text : bit.ly/2msMlFE Further company coverage:
(Adds comment, detail; updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, May 24 London copper fell on Wednesday after credit ratings agency Moody's downgraded China due to its massive debt, with muted trade expected ahead of the release later in the session of minutes from the Federal Reserve's last meeting. "After a set of less-than-positive U.S. data, a debt (agency) downgrading China, Noble struggling ... and the banks reporting a 29-percent drop in commodities revenue, th
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2