BRIEF-3M Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.16

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 3M Co:
* 3M delivers first-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.16 per share; company raises its full-year 2017 outlook
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.16
* Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.47 billion
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.70 to $9.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 3M co - foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.5 percent in quarter
* 3M co says company now forecasts organic local-currency sales growth to be 2 to 5 percent in 2017
* 3M co says affirmed its free cash flow expectation of 95 to 105 percent for 2017
* Qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 4.6 percent while divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.