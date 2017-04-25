BRIEF-3M Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.16

April 25 3M Co:

* 3M delivers first-quarter sales of $7.7 billion and earnings of $2.16 per share; company raises its full-year 2017 outlook

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $2.16

* Q1 sales $7.7 billion versus i/b/e/s view $7.47 billion

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $8.70 to $9.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 3M co - foreign currency translation decreased sales by 0.5 percent in quarter

* 3M co says company now forecasts organic local-currency sales growth to be 2 to 5 percent in 2017

* 3M co says affirmed its free cash flow expectation of 95 to 105 percent for 2017

* Qtrly organic local-currency sales increased 4.6 percent while divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S