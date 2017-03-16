BRIEF-3M to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls

March 16 3M Co

* 3M to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls

* 3M Co - total enterprise value of $2.0 billion

* 3M Co - 3M will finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt

* 3M Co - on a GAAP reported basis, 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 dilutive to earnings in first 12 months following completion of transaction

* 3M Co - 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to earnings over same period

* 3M Co - excluding purchase accounting adjustments and anticipated one-time expenses , estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to earnings

* 3M Co - Citi and Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as financial advisors to 3M and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Llp acted as legal counsel to 3M