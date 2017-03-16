BRIEF-3M to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls

BRIEF-Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
March 16 3M Co
* 3M to acquire Scott Safety from Johnson Controls
* 3M Co - total enterprise value of $2.0 billion
* 3M Co - 3M will finance transaction through a combination of cash and debt
* 3M Co - on a GAAP reported basis, 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 dilutive to earnings in first 12 months following completion of transaction
* 3M Co - 3M estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to earnings over same period
* 3M Co - excluding purchase accounting adjustments and anticipated one-time expenses , estimates acquisition to be $0.10 accretive to earnings
* 3M Co - Citi and Goldman Sachs & Co. acted as financial advisors to 3M and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton Llp acted as legal counsel to 3M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerburus, American Eagle work on joint bid for Abercrombie & Fitch- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2qkqJsq Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 The U.S. Homeland Security Department said on Wednesday that no specific timeline had been set for a decision on whether to expand a ban on larger electronics as carry-on luggage for air travel.
LOS ANGELES, May 24 Late actress Carrie Fisher was supposed to be the leading force of the ninth film in the "Star Wars" saga, plans derailed by her sudden death last year, Lucasfilm Ltd president Kathleen Kennedy said in an interview published on Wednesday.