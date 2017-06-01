BRIEF-3M to sell its electronic monitoring business

June 1 3M Co:
* 3M to sell its electronic monitoring business;
transportation safety division to focus on connected roadways of
the future
* 3M co - upon completion of this transaction, 3m expects
to record a gain of approximately $0.15 per share from this
divestiture
* 3M co - entered into an agreement to sell its electronic
monitoring business to an affiliate of apax partners for $200
million
* 3M co - approximately 265 3M employees who support
electronic monitoring business are expected to transfer in
connection with sale
