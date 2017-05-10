版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 10日

BRIEF-3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business

May 10 3M Co :

* Approximately 85 employees are expected to join Neology upon completion of sale

* Entered into agreements to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business to Neology, Inc, a subsidiary of SMARTRAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
