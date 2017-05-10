BRIEF-3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 3M Co :
* 3M to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business
* Approximately 85 employees are expected to join Neology upon completion of sale
* Entered into agreements to sell its Tolling and Automated License/Number Plate Recognition business to Neology, Inc, a subsidiary of SMARTRAC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit