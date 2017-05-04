版本:
BRIEF-3Tl Technologies Corp announces share consolidation

May 4 3tl Technologies Corp:

* 3Tl Technologies Corp announces share consolidation

* 3Tl Technologies-resolved to proceed with consolidation of co's issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 10 for 1 post-consolidated common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
