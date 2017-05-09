版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-3TL Technologies reports says will provide marketing platofrm to 2 companies

May 9 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL Technologies Corp. Announces 7th license agreement to provide platform³ for multinational confectionery and pet food company

* 3TL Technologies Corp - platform will be used as mobile platform for a shopper marketing promotion to promote brands in retail locations across U.S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
