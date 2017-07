July 13 (Reuters) - 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL Technologies Corp. signs license agreement to provide platform³ for multinational consumer food company

* 3TL Technologies Corp - platform³ will be used as mobile platform for a shopper marketing promotion to promote brands owned by the food company

* 3TL Technologies Corp - promotion is expected to run during summer months of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: