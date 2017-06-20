版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 21:17 BJT

BRIEF-3TL Technologies to provide platform for confectionery and pet food company

June 20 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL Technologies Corp - 3TL Technologies Corp announces 8th license agreement to provide Platform³ for confectionery and pet food company

* 3TL Technologies Corp - Platform(3) will be used as mobile platform for shopper marketing promotion to promote brand in retail locations across Canada

* 3TL Technologies Corp - promotion is expected to commence in September 2017 and run for two months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐