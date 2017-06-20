BRIEF-3TL Technologies to provide platform for confectionery and pet food company

June 20 3TL Technologies Corp:

* 3TL Technologies Corp - 3TL Technologies Corp announces 8th license agreement to provide Platform³ for confectionery and pet food company

* 3TL Technologies Corp - Platform(3) will be used as mobile platform for shopper marketing promotion to promote brand in retail locations across Canada

* 3TL Technologies Corp - promotion is expected to commence in September 2017 and run for two months