BRIEF-40 North Management's David Winter reports 9 pct stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc

BRIEF-Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
March 13 (Reuters) -
* 40 North Management Llc reports 6.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2 - sec filing
* 40 North Management Llc says acquired the shares of GCP in the belief that the shares are undervalued
* 40 North Management Llc says may have talks with directors of GCP, its stockholders in connection with it's investment in GCP
* 40 North Management Llc says potential talks with GCP may include governance, board composition, management, business, financial condition, strategic plans of GCP
* 40 North Management Llc says may seek to explore increasing ownership in GCP, including, open market purchases/acquisition of shares from other stockholders
* 40 North Management Llc's David Winter reports a 9 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc as of march 2
* Standard Industries Inc reports 2.5 percent stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc Source text: (bit.ly/2mFnf4U) Further company coverage:
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping house prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.