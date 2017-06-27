版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 28日 星期三

BRIEF-4.73 mln share offering of GAM holding priced at CHF 13.15 per share- bookrunner

June 27 GAM Holding Ag GAMH.S: Bookrunner:

* offering of 4.73 million shares priced at CHF 13.15 per share
