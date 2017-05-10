BRIEF-500.Com limited report qtrly loss per share $0.02

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 500.Com Ltd:
* 500.com limited announces financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue RMB 18.4 million versus RMB 2.2 million
* Qtrly basic and diluted losses per ads were RMB1.52 and RMB1.52, respectively.
* Qtrly non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ADS were RMB0.82 and RMB0.82, respectively
* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit