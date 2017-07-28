FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 小时前
BRIEF-500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 of 2017
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月28日 / 上午10点54分 / 20 小时前

BRIEF-500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for Q2 of 2017

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* 500.com Ltd announces unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2017

* Q2 revenue RMB 19.3 million versus RMB 1.2 million

* 500.com ltd - qtrly ‍non-GAAP basic and diluted losses per ads were RMB0.66 and RMB0.66, respectively​

* Company did not generate any revenue from sports lottery sales in Q2 of 2017

* 500.com Ltd - qtrly ‍loss per ads RMB1.29​

* 500.com - will not make earnings forecast till it receives clear instruction on resumption date of online sports lottery sales from ministry of finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

