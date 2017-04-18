BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent

April 17 58.Com Inc

* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan

* Tencent will invest US$200 million in cash and additional business resources into new business group for a minority equity ownership

* 58.com will continue its direct traffic and other business support to Zhuan Zhuan entities