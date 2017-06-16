版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-58.Com Inc's Guazi announces $400 mln in series B financing

June 16 58.Com Inc:

* Guazi announces series b financing

* 58.com - Guazi.Com, co's unit that operates a consumer-to-consumer (C2C) used car trading platform, announced over us$400 million in series B financing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
