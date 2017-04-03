版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一 23:55 BJT

BRIEF-7-Eleven Inc says signed agreement with TXU Energy to purchase 100 percent texas wind energy

April 3 7-eleven Inc

* 7-Eleven Inc says signed an agreement with TXU Energy to purchase 100 percent Texas wind energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
