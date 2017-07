BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners qtrly net income per class A share $0.12

June 29 (Reuters) - 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp:

* 8Point3 Energy partners reports second quarter 2017 results

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $25 million to $26 million

* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp says partnership's fiscal year 2017 guidance remains unchanged

* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp qtrly net income per class A share $0.12

* Sees Q3 net income of $21.0 million to $24.0 million

* Sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $44.0 million to $47.5 million

* 8Point3 Energy Partners Lp qtrly total revenues $16.7 million versus $13.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $15.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $25.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.85, revenue view $62.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S