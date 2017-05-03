BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q1 loss of $0.21 per share

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 A. H. Belo Corp
* A. H. Belo Corp announces first-quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 2.5 percent to $60.9 million
* Q1 loss per share $0.21
* Acquired remaining interests in DMV Digital Holdings Company and Your Speakeasy LLC
* Q1 2017 revenue from advertising & marketing services, including print & digital revenue, was $35.2 million, flat with Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.