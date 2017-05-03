版本:
BRIEF-A. H. Belo Corp posts Q1 loss of $0.21 per share

May 3 A. H. Belo Corp

* A. H. Belo Corp announces first-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 2.5 percent to $60.9 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.21

* Acquired remaining interests in DMV Digital Holdings Company and Your Speakeasy LLC

* Q1 2017 revenue from advertising & marketing services, including print & digital revenue, was $35.2 million, flat with Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
