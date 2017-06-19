BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 A. M. Castle & Co
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization
* Am castle - bankruptcy court will consider plan, which is expected to enable co to complete its financial restructuring later this summer
* A. M. Castle - plan deleverages co's balance sheet by exchanging about $200 million of existing second lien notes, third lien notes for new common stock in reorganized co
* A. M. Castle & Co. - plan provides for a new senior-secured exit financing facility
* A. M. Castle & Co. - plan provides for issuance of new second lien secured notes in consideration of a capital infusion of up to $40 million
* A. M. Castle & Co. - plan deleverages balance sheet by exchanging about $200 million of existing second lien notes
* A. M. Castle - plan deleverages existing second lien notes, third lien notes for new stock in reorganized co, certain new convertible second lien secured notes
* A. M. Castle - all of existing equity interests in company will be extinguished
* A. M. Castle - allowed general unsecured claims and all creditors who are unimpaired under plan will receive a complete recovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.