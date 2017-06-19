BRIEF-A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary Chapter 11 case

June 19 A. M. Castle & Co

* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization

* Am castle - bankruptcy court will consider plan, which is expected to enable co to complete its financial restructuring later this summer

* A. M. Castle - plan deleverages co's balance sheet by exchanging about $200 million of existing second lien notes, third lien notes for new common stock in reorganized co

* A. M. Castle & Co. - plan provides for a new senior-secured exit financing facility

* A. M. Castle & Co. - plan provides for issuance of new second lien secured notes in consideration of a capital infusion of up to $40 million

* A. M. Castle - all of existing equity interests in company will be extinguished

* A. M. Castle - all of existing equity interests in company will be extinguished

* A. M. Castle - allowed general unsecured claims and all creditors who are unimpaired under plan will receive a complete recovery