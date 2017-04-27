BRIEF-A. O. Smith Q1 earnings per share $0.50

April 27 A. O. Smith Corp:

* A. O. Smith reports 19 percent earnings growth on 16 percent increase in sales

* Quarterly sales rose 16 percent

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $2.03 to $2.09 excluding items

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* Qtrly net sales $ 740.0 million versus $ 636.9 million

* A. O. Smith Corp - increased midpoint of full-year earnings per share guidance by $0.03 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47, revenue view $699.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* A. O. Smith Corp - "optimistic we will grow revenues between nine and 10 percent" for 2017

* A. O. Smith Corp - "strength of both u.s. Water heater industry and our consumer product demand in china is encouraging"