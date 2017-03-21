版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-A Schulman inc says will increase production capacity for color masterbatches in Europe

March 21 A Schulman Inc

* A schulman inc - will increase its production capacity for color masterbatches in europe

* A schulman inc - will add three additional extruders in their facilities in hungary, italy and poland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
